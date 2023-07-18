2 held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued at Rs 1.03cr

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Hyderabad have apprehended two persons in two separate cases and have recovered 1.725 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.03 crore.

A senior Customs official said that both the passengers were held based on profiling.

In the first case, gold in the form of cut pieces of bars and jewellery, valued at Rs 72.55 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Dubai. The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

In the second case, 500 gm gold valued at Rs 30.51 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Doha.

—IANS