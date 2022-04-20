2 Held, 6 Cops Suspended After Clash With 'Job Aspirants' In Prayagraj

Two persons have been arrested and a case has been lodged against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the rail track at the local railway station by some job aspirants.Scores of students preparing for competitive exams had made an abortive bid to stop a passenger train. However, alert GRP and RPF personnel foiled their attempt to stop the train.Six policemen have also been suspended with immediate effect for using unnecessary force during the incident which took place on Tuesday.A letter petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court by five lawyers, seeking a judicial probe in the lathi charge on students.Meanwhile, the search is on for another accused who allegedly made provocative remarks on social media.A senior police official told reporters that it appears that the accused had taken 'money from some political parties' to create unrest. A police team has been constituted to probe the incident from this angle.A video of the incident had surfaced on social media, following which Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had condemned the use of force against job aspirants, who had gathered there in protest against alleged irregularities in a railway recruitment exam.The two people arrested in connection with the case have been identified as Pradeep Yadav and Mukesh Yadav while the search for another suspect, Rajesh Sachin, is on, the police said.Rajesh Sachin had made "inflammatory remarks" on social media.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said a video of the incident had surfaced on social media, in which some policemen were seen using unnecessary force.Those policemen have been identified as sub inspectors Rakesh Bharti, Shailendra Yadav, Kapil Kumar Chahal and constables Mohammad Arif, Achhe Lal and Durvesh Kumar.They have been suspended with immediate effect and departmental action is being taken against them, he said.The SSP said there is no quarrel between police and students and those who play with students' future will not be spared.He said that they have registered a case against 1,000 unidentified people under 13 serious sections.Meanwhile, a Congress candidate from Prayagraj, Anugrah Narayan Singh, condemned police action against students.Singh said the unemployed youth are demanding their rights and seeking one's rights is not crime.Around 1.24 lakh students had applied for railway jobs under Group D since March, 2019. The government suspended recruitment for three years and in such a situation, their anger is justified, the Congress leader said. A large number of students had gathered on the railway track but were chased down by police. During this, some students allegedly pelted stones on policemen. —IANS