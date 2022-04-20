2 Held, 13 Booked For Thrashing Youth In UP

Muzaffarnagar: As many as 13 people were booked and two arrested for thrashing a youth of another community at his house and setting his motorcycle on fire at Sarvat Road area here, the police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when some people forcibly entered the house of Akib Hasan and and beat him up. They also set his motorcycle on fire, SP City Ombir Singh said.

Hasan, who was seriously injured in the attack, has been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

On receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened in the area, the police said, adding 13 people were booked in connection with the incident and of them 2 were arrested. PTI