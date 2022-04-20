2 healthcare workers in Odisha hospitalised after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Bargarh: Two health care workers were admitted to hospital as they reported Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) after receiving jab of Covid-19 vaccine in Odisha, official sources said.

The condition of both the health care workers in Jagatsinghpur and Bargarh district was stated to be stable, they said on Thursday.

A 45-year-old female ASHA worker of Jagatsinghpur district was administered Covid-19 vaccine on January 19, following which she developed a headache and fainting attack on the very day. She was then admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, an official said.



A 27-year-old female staff nurse of Bargarh district received Covid-19 vaccine shot on January 16. She developed fever on the same day and was admitted to hospital in Bargarh for observation. Her condition is currently stable, the official said.

