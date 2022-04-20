2 Girls Feared Drowned While Bathing In Ganga In UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Two girls were fear drowned in the Ganga in the Manikpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district after they slipped into deep water while bathing in the river on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, police said.

Four girls -- Sangita alias Radha (12), Begam (13), Anjali (12) and Khushi (10) -- slipped into deep water while bathing in the river, Station House Officer (SHO), Manikpur, Subhash yadav said.

While locals saved Anjali and Khushi, Sangita and Begam were feared drowned, he added. Police are trying to find the bodies, the SHO said. —PTI