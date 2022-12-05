2 female cops are charged with kidnapping a male partner

Sultanpur (The Hawk): On the court's orders, a female police inspector and constable stationed in Uttar Pradesh's Mahila Thana have been charged with kidnapping a male police inspector suspected of rape by another female policeman in July.

Inspector Nishu Tomar was detained on September 22 by Meera Kushwaha, the SHO of Mahila Thana, when he attempted to surrender before a municipal court in Sultanpur after a charge was filed against him.

He has been missing ever since.

Tomar's wife had petitioned the court for assistance in the situation.

On the court's orders, a case was filed against the female inspector and the male officer.

Superintendent of Police for Sultanpur, Somen Barma, stated that on the order of the CJM court, a FIR was filed against Meera Kushwaha under the allegations of kidnapping and threatening to cause murder (364 of the Indian Penal Code) and criminal conspiracy (120-B of the Indian Penal Code).

"Five teams have been formed, and efforts are on to locate Nishu," he stated.

In July, Tomar's wife Kusum Devi reported that a female police officer had filed a rape report against her husband.

"The investigation was given to SHO Mahila Thana Meera Kushwaha. In the same case, her spouse surrendered to the local court on September 22 "Devi claimed.

(Inputs from Agencies)