2 Farmers Found Dead In UP

Kanpur Dehat: Two farmers were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.

The victims have been identified as Ram Shankar, 50, and Desh Raj Pal, 48, residents of Kuriyanpurwa and Madrapurwa under the Shivli Kotwali police area, respectively.

The bodies were recovered on Saturday evening at a roadside near the Bairi-Rania area.

Their family members said the victims had gone to guard crops in their farms late Friday night.

However, they did not return from the fields on Saturday morning and after waiting for a few hours, their family members launched a frantic search and finally, found their bodies.

Inspector Shivli Kotwali Pramod Kumar Shukla said: "A team of experts from FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) inspected the spot and we are waiting for a post-mortem examination report. On the basis of registration number of pick-up van, we are trying to locate the whereabouts of its owner to ascertain the connection of loader with two dead bodies." —IANS