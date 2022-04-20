2 drown as boat overturns during live streaming on social media

Ballia (UP): Two men drowned in a lake in after their boat overturned while they were streaming a live video on social media.

The police spokesman said that six youths of Mairitar village in Bansdih area were riding a boat in Surha Taal on Sunday and were moving towards an island. Some of the youths were enjoying their ride and went live on Facebook to record their outing.

Due to movement by the passengers, the boat overturned and the six youths started drowning.

The boatmen rescued the youths from the lake.

The condition of two men was serious, and they were taken to the district hospital, where Anuj Gupta (25) and Deepak Gupta (26) were declared dead by the doctors.

—IANS