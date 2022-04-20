2 dead as oil tanker falls into gorge in J&K's Reasi

Jammu: Two men were killed and two injured when an oil tanker skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Wednesday.

The tanker was on its way to Dugga from Reasi and the accident occurred at Karka late on Tuesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.



He said rescuers immediately swung into action and retrieved the bodies of Mohinder Pal and Dhayaan Singh, both in their early 20s, from the ill-fated vehicle.

Two others, Surjeet Singh and Tariq, sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospitals, the official said, adding that Singh was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.

