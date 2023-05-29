2 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Accident At Etawah

Etawah: Two persons have died and seven others got injured after a speeding bus collided with an auto and two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Sunday night, police said.

"Near NH19 a speeding bus collided with an auto and two motorcycles," Kapil Dev, Superintendent of Police (SP).

According to the city SP, all the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"The two people on the motorcycle are injured. 2 people have died in this incident. And 7 people have been injured and were sent to the district hospital for treatment," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

On Sunday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office informed that CM Siddaramaiah has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the victims in the accident. —ANI