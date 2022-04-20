2 dead, 2 injured after parking lot shooting in US' Indiana

Chicago: Two people were killed and two others injured after a shooting in a parking lot in the northeast of Indianapolis, capital of U.S. Midwest state of Indiana, early Saturday morning.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m., where they found four people shot, local media reported.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man died shortly after being taken to hospital. Another man and a woman were injured and taken to hospital in stable condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

The shooting appeared to have occurred in the parking lot after the victims were at a local business, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. (ANI)