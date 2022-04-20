2 Coronavirus Suspects In UP Test Negative

Lucknow: Two suspected patients of coronavirus from Uttar Pradesh have tested negative for the deadly virus.

One of the patients was in Maharajganj and the other was from Ghazipur. Both were studying medicine in the Chinese city of Wuhan and had returned to their homes some time ago.

Director, communicable diseases, Mithlesh Chaturvedi, said that while the reports of the two suspects had been received, the report of the third suspect from Ghaziabad is awaited.

"The Ghaziabad patient has been quarantined in her home. We will wait for next 28 days before they are declared healthy," Chaturvedi said.

The blood, mucus and spit samples of the suspects were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune and the reports were received late on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer, Ghazipur G. C. Maurya stated the patient in his district was also a medical student at Wuhan.

"The student reached home on January 15. After the alert by the Union Health Ministry, a medical team was dispatched to screen her. But the girl was asymptomatic to coronavirus," he said.

A high-level team of health officials and experts from World Health Organisation has reviewed the situation in the state. Doctors were imparted virtual training to combat the disease and apprised about the WHO guidelines." --IANS