2 Corona Positive Persons Die In Dehradun In Past 24 Hours

Dehradun (The Hawk): 2 corona positive persons have died in Dehradun city in the past 24 hours. Till now 13 Coronavirus positive persons have died in Uttarakhand. After the death of a vegetable wholesaler at the Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi on Saturday night, an 80 year old man died on Sunday morning. Doon Hospital Deputy CMS Dr NS Khatri has confirmed this. The old man had been admitted at the Kailash Hospital in Jogiwala after he experienced breathlessness. After starting treatment of the man the doctors had sent the sample for Corona testing. His sample had tested positive on Saturday night. The staff of Kailash Hospital took him to the Doon Hospital by ambulance where he died. The body has been kept at the mortuary and the last rites would be conducted as per the COVID guidelines. On Saturday night, a vegetable wholesaler from the Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi aged 48 years had died at the Doon Hospital. He had been admitted on 26 May. Dr NS Khatri said that the patient had been shifted to the ICU after complications. He had also been suffering from Diabetes, BP and Pneumonia. His family members had been shifted to a paid quarantine in a hotel in Jakhan. The family members have not been given permission to see his body. The Niranjanpur Mandi has been closed already on the orders of the District Magistrate till 11 June.