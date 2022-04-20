2 clerics killed in road mishap in UP

Muzaffarnagar: Two clerics from the Sherpur village in Uttar Pradesh''s Muzaffarnagar were killed after a truck rammed into their bike on the national highway 58.

The mishap occurred on the Saturday night in the New Mandi area. The victims were taken to the district hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased, Maulana Intezar, 25, and Maulana Iftikhar, 28, were on their way to Deoband to collect their academic papers from an Islamic seminary when the accident occurred.

Superintendent of police (city), Satpal Antil, said: "A case has been registered. The investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly."

Police are now trying to trace the truck driver who fled after the accident.

Incidentally, about two weeks ago, a 26-year-old man with his parents, had died at the same spot when the SUV in which they were travelling suffered a head-on collision with a truck.

