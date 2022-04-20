2 builders shot dead in car in UP's Greater Noida

Noida: Two builders have been shot dead by unidentified persons outside a residential society in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday when the builder duo was sitting in a car outside the Ajnara Le Garden society in Greater Noida (West), they said.

"Dalchand Sharma and Arun Tyagi were attacked by unidentified persons, who opened fire on them and fled. The two were severely injured and taken to a hospital but did not survive," an official from the local Bisrakh police station said.

Police personnel were deployed in the area on Monday night and searches were launched to nab the assailants, the official said. —PTI