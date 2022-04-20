2 BJP MLAs Test Covid Positive In UP

Bareilly: Two BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh here have tested positive for Covid-19.

While one of the MLAs has been admitted to a private hospital, the other is in home isolation.

Chief Medical Officer of Bareilly, Dr. Vineet Kumar Shukla, said, "Bareilly MLA Arun Kumar was participating in a programme on the 'Jayanti' of Chitragupta on Monday, when he started feeling ill. He was immediately shifted to a 300-bed hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19. He has now been admitted to a private hospital."

BJP MLA from Faridpur, Shyam Bihari Lal, also tested positive for Covid-19. He has isolated himself at his residence.

Union minister Santosh Gangwar had also attended the programme.

The Minister said he will get himself tested for Covid-19 in Delhi. Gangwar also said that his personal secretary in the ministry has tested positive for corona and that he has asked his staff to undergo the test. —IANS