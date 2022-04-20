2 BJP Candidates File Nominations For RS Bypolls In UP

Lucknow: BJP candidates Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Party had renominated Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth for the bypolls, which were necessitated due to their resignation from these seats as Samajwadi Party members in August last. Just after resignation, both the leaders joined the BJP.

Today was the last day for filing of the nominations and both the BJP candidates preferred the day for it.

UP BJP president Swantratra Deo Singh, two deputy Chief Ministers-- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides other state ministers and BJP leaders were present when the candidates filed their nomination papers.

The scrutiny of papers would be done tomorrow and September 16 is the last date for withdrawal.

If polling will be required, then it will be held on September 23 from 0900 hrs to 1600 hrs and counting of votes from 1700 hrs on the same day.

But as BJP has absolute majority in the UP assembly, hence the party is slated to win both the seats without any contest.

If there is no contest, then candidates would be announced elected after last date of withdrawal.

Term of both the seats expire on July 4, 2020. UNI