2 beaten to death by friend in Kanpur

Kanpur: Two persons were allegedly beaten to death by one of their friends after a brawl at Udaitpur village on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Bhagwati Gudia, and his aides are on the run.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pradyuman Singh said that the deceased have been identified as Manoj Chaurasia (36), a resident of Udaitpur, and Ajeet Yadav (38), a resident of Ghaghpur village.

The SP said that Manoj and Ajeet were consuming liquor at a shop in Kishunpur village when Bhagwati, along with his men, reached there and had an altercation over some issue.

The altercation became violent and Bhagwati and his men hit Manoj and Ajeet repeatedly with a stone and left them seriously injured.

They were taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The aggrieved family members have accused Bhagwati and his men of murder but no written complaint has been filed so far, police said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.