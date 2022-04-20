2 BDOs, one JE suspended on corruption charges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday suspended two block development officers (BDOs) and one junior engineer (JE) on charges of corruption in the Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) programme.

Lariman Kharsel, BDO, Chitrokonda block in Malkangir district, Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua, BDO, Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district, and Sunil Samal, junior engineer in Jharigaon, have been placed under suspension, said an official order.

They were suspended by the Panchayati Raj department.

Kharsel was involved in gross irregularities in the execution of the IHHLs programme, while Bahadur and Samal were involved in alleged misappropriation of entitled funds for the IHHLs programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

—IANS