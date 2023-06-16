2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that they have caught two people in connection with a case of fraud at the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by the AIIMS.

After receiving a complaint from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi filed charges against an individual and others on June 9. To fill positions for 3,055 nursing officers at all AIIMS hospitals and few other government hospitals in Delhi, NORCET-4 was held on June 3 at more than 300 centres across India.

On June 5, social media posts and tweets began circulating stating that its exam paper had been leaked.

Screenshots of a candidate console were widely posted on social media, and these were examined at.

"After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter," stated the letter.

According to the CBI, Dr. Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam), Examination Section, AIIMS, filed a complaint because he thought Haryana resident Ritu was cheating on the examination.

"The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3," the statement read.

The CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unnamed others under sections 120-8 read with 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

"Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered," said the official.

Both suspects will be brought before the Rouse Avenue court.—Inputs from Agencies