2 Arrested For Distributing Liquor On Behalf Of PSPL Candidate

Sambhal: Police have arrested two persons who were distributing liquor allegedly on behalf of Karan Singh Yadav, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. Two cartons of liquor have been seized.

"We got information that liquor was being distributed in large quantities by two persons at Moradabad Road. They have been arrested and two cartons of liquor have been seized. Action is being taken for violating the Model Code of Conduct during elections. The candidate is Karan Singh Yadav," informed a police officer. 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on April 23 in the third phase of elections. 8 seats each have already polled in the first and second phases of elections on April 11 and 18. Eighty seats in all are at stake in UP.