2 arrested for defrauding a man of 22.50 lakh

Chennai (The Hawk): Two people were arrested on Friday by the Coimbatore Police in Tamil Nadu for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 22.50 lakh by promising him a loan of Rs 3 crore to expand his business.

According to the police, Shoukath was promised a loan of Rs 3 crore by Nagore Meeran and his accomplice John, but they instead pocketed Rs 21 lakh through bank transactions, the police claimed.

A businessman from Coimbatore named Shoukath allegedly approached Nagore Meeran for a loan of Rs 3 crore.

Shoukath was informed by Meeran that he would arrange the loan amount and that in order to do so, he needed to pay an advance of Rs 1.20 lakh for the costs of document verification, which was ultimately sent to the account of John, a fictitious attorney.

Shoukath was requested to pay Rs. 1.50 lakh to Meeran as document verification fees.

After a few days, Meeran asked Shoukath for Rs 21 lakh in two instalments and informed him that the loan approval procedure was nearing its conclusion.

In his police complaint, Shoukath said that Meeran and John stopped returning his calls after he gave them the money.

Meeran and John have been charged with cheating by the police under Sections 420 and 406.

