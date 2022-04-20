2 Army Jawans Among 7 Held For Abduction

Bareilly: Seven people, including two Army jawans, have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly abducting and thrashing a retired Army man in the Bahedi area of Bareilly district.

The two serving Army jawans who have been arrested, were on leave at the time of the incident.

According to reports, the accused had abducted Dalchandra, a retired Army personnel, because his son, Sher Singh, had insulted the two jawans during a wedding ceremony in Aliganj a few days ago.

The police said that all the seven accused have been booked under sections 364 (abduction with intent to kill) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two jawans have been identified as Bhagwandas and Netrapal, who have been serving in the Indian Army for the past eight years. Their aides have been identified as Rajesh Singh, Dharmendra Singh, Brijendra Singh, Amit Kumar Singh and driver Vinay Kumar.

"We caught all the accused on Saturday. They have confessed to their crime after which we booked an FIR against them for abduction and beating the retired Army man. The victim was sent to the hospital for treatment and medical examination," said Station House Officer (SHO) Bahedi police station.

The SHO said that Dalchandra, a resident of Pindari village, was sleeping in his house when three people knocked on his door at 1 a.m. on Friday to ask for an address. When Dalchandra opened the door, the accused forced him into their SUV car and fled the spot. Dalchandra''s son immediately informed the police, following which a team was formed to trace the kidnappers. The abductors were finally arrested in Devarnia area where the police had put a barricade and was checking all the vehicles there. --IANS