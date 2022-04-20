2 Agra Policemen Beat Up Businessman, Suspended

Agra: Two police officials mercilessly beat up a businessman early Wednesday morning outside his residence in the posh Kamla Nagar Colony here, not far from the residence of Agra Mayor Navin Jain.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar suspended the two cops and ordered an inquiry after a CCTV footage on the incident went viral on the social media, leading to a public hue and cry.

Victim Rakesh Gupta said he had gone out to buy medicines on his scooter without wearing a helmet but as he was returning home he was followed by the two cops on a motorcycle.

Gupta was allegedly dragged for some distance before he was hit with batons, leading to bone fracture.

Mayor Jain reached the spot and promised to take up the matter with senior officers.

Local BJP legislator Purushottam Khandelwal called it police "high-handedness" and claimed that a section of police was conspiring to defame the Yogi government. In recent weeks, there have been numerous complaints of roughing up of innocent people by police, use of abusive language and extortion of money for permitting vehicles to ply. --IANS