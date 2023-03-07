2 Lashkar associates arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: According to officials, two members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation were arrested in Kunzer in the Baramulla region of North Kashmir along with weapons and evidence on Tuesday.

"Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Village Monchkhud Kunzer launched a joint Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the village," police said.

During the CASO, two suspects were detained. Zandpal Kunzer locals Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan were named as the perpetrators.

Two AK-47 magazines and 15 rounds of AK-47 ammo were found in their possession, along with 20 blank posters advertising the outlawed LeT group, according to the police.

"During questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately," police said.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained these illegal ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas."

The police have been notified, and an investigation has been opened.—Inputs from Agencies