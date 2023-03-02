2 Killed, 10 Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge

Gopeshwar: Two persons were killed and ten others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Chai village near Joshimath late Tuesday night when they all were returning to their village Thang from a wedding in Kilmada village, police said on Wednesday.

Sangeeta Devi (32) and Kamal Singh Negi (43) were killed on the spot. Those injured were admitted to Joshimath government hospital for treatment, they said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel conducted a rescue operation to pull out the bodies. —PTI