1st yr of PM Modi govt second term full of 'historic reforms, achievements': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his good wishes to countrymen and his party workers on the completion of the first year of the NDA government's second tenure under the 'glorious leadership' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it was full of "historic reforms and achievements".

Speaking to ANI here, Adityanath said the NDA government has always worked with the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Vikas' as shown by Prime Minister Modi.

"The BJP has completed its 1 year of the second tenure under the glorious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was full of historic reforms and achievements powered by the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Vikas'," said Adityanath.

"While the first phase of Prime Minister Modi's governance will be known as the cornerstone of establishing India as an economic superpower of the world, the second tenure will be known to fulfil the aim of 'Ek Bharat , Shrestha Bharat', which includes the abolition of triple talaq to give respect to women, abrogation of Article 370 to curb terrorism, the decision on Ram Janambhoomi, citizenship act to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries and various measures taken for the development of farmers and youth of the country," he said.

Adityanath also hailed the Prime Minister for taking adequate timely steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and providing administrative services to 80 crore people.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed several achievements and initiatives taken by his government in the past year in an audio message addressed to the people of the country.

"This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority," he said. (ANI)