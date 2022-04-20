1st-Time UP MLAs Excited About 48-Hr Assembly Session

Lucknow: First-time MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are excited to witness the marathon Assembly session that will continue for 48 hours without a break.

This session will begin on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A first-time Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA said: "I am very excited to be able to witness this unique session. I hope that my party leaders do not decide to stay from it." Another first-time, Congress MLA Aditi Singh, said: "The debate should also focus on the role played by Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom movement and his ideology. This would be extremely relevant in the prevailing circumstances." Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said: "While all of us have unanimously agreed to the session as it is for a good cause, we asked the Chief Minister that the discussion should not be limited for the sake of record."

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said that the session will discuss the UN''s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The decision to hold this unique session was unanimously taken at an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Dixit and attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

About 504 members of both the houses of the state Legislature will participate in the session.

Though details of the session were still under wraps, every member is expected to get five minutes to speak on the subject. They will not be allowed to speak on any other subject during the special session.