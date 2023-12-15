1st Test: Pakistan's top order offers resistance; visitors trail by 355 runs against Aus

Australia Dominates Day Two: Mitchell Marsh's Stellar Innings and Aamer Jamal's Debut Bowling Brilliance Define the Test Match Narrative Against Pakistan at Optus Stadium.

Perth [Australia]: Pakistan showed discipline with the bat in the initial stages, before a couple of strikes left them at 132/2 at the end of the day's play in the first Test as Australia boosted their dominant position at Optus Stadium on Friday.

At the time of Day 2 stumps, Pakistan's score read 132/2 in 53 overs -trailing hosts by 355 runs- with Imam-ul-Haq (38) and Khurram Shahzad (7) unbeaten at the crease. Debutant Aamer Jamal's 6/111 were the third-best bowling figures in an innings for a Pakistan pacer on debut.

In the final session of the day Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique (42) and captain Shan Masood (30). Pakistan openers got off to a calm start under the tutelage of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, who both ended the tense phase before the tea break. The first 20 overs saw just 43 runs scored, and the hitters carried on in the last session as well.



Shafique broke free from the chains with a clean drive off Josh Hazlewood. Shafique's luck finally ran out as he came to the leg slip after stepping down the track with only an inside edge, departing at 121 balls 42. While Imam persisted in his battle, captain Shan Masood provided Pakistan with much-needed momentum.

He took on Lyon by walking down the track, smashing one over mid-on, and then he went after Hazlewood, hitting two boundaries in a single over.



Masood escaped when a thick edge from Hazlewood slipped past the gully fielder, but Australia eventually got rid of him when the left-hander fell prey to Starc after scoring 30 runs. Pakistan made sure there was no more damage before stumps, but they still have a difficult task on the third day. Masood fell on 30 in just 10 minutes.

Earlier in day, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have started the process of laying a strong foundation after their pacers restricted Australia from crossing the 500-run mark. At the end of the Tea, Pakistan managed to put up 43/0 runs on the board, with Imam and Shafique unbeaten with scores of 9(49) and 25(71) respectively.

Pakistan's bowlers cleared up Australia's middle order within the blink of an eye to restrict the hosts from crossing the 500-run mark. Australia ended their first innings with a score of 487. In reply, Pakistan openers dug deep and weathered away the lethal pace bowling set-up in the second session. Both batters were weary of the 145 kmph ball that travelled their way after leaving Mitchell Starc's hands. Imam was more focused on his defensive stance as he scored just two runs in his first 30 deliveries. While Shafique backed his shots to push for singles to keep the scoreboard ticking.



The right-hander batter used his feet to deal with Natha Lyon's spin and keep him at bay. They held on to their ends and managed to walk back to the dressing room unscathed after the end of the session.

In the first session of day two, the brilliant knock from Marsh and Alex Carey pushed Pakistan further on the back foot. The Aussies added 130 to their overnight total of 348/5. The away side displayed a sloppy performance after the duo of Marsh and Carey capitalized on it. They kept adding to their total with the boundaries in the first session on day 2.

Australia added 90 runs on their scoreboard until Aamer Jamal made the breakthrough of the day after he dismissed Aussie wicket-keeper Carrey in the 96.6 overs for 34 runs from 73 balls.

Pakistan pacer Jamal shined again after he removed Mitchell Starc in the 104.5 overs for 12 runs from 23 balls. However, with the help of Marsh's brilliant knock Australia near the 500-run mark and maintained their dominance in the first Test match against Pakistan.

Brief Score: Australia 487 (David Warner 164, Mitchell Marsh 90; Aamer Jamal 6-111) vs Pakistan 43/0 (Imam-ul-Haq 38*, Khurram Shahzad 7*).

—ANI