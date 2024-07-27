1st T20I: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to field against India

Both teams debut new head coaches: Sanath Jayasuriya for Sri Lanka and Gautam Gambhir for India, succeeding Rahul Dravid.

Pallekele [Sri Lanka]: Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to field against Suryakumar Yadav's India in the first T20I match of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named the interim head coach for the Lankan Lions, it will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.



India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/paris-games-chief-estanguet-confirms-probe-into-his-salary

Speaking at the time of the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka confirmed that they are coming into the match with five bowlers.



"We are going to bowl first. It looks like a pretty good pitch, and we want to see how it goes. We are going with a 6-5 combination. I want to give every player a specific role, and that's why we are going with 5 bowlers," Asalanka said.



India skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed, and Washington Sundar will miss the first match of the T20I series.



"It (the pitch) looks good, and it is fine to bat first. The brand of cricket remains the same. The relationship me and him (Gambhir) have had for so many years is special. Dube, Samson, Khaleel, and Washington are the four players to miss out. That (World Cup) is history; we start from scratch, and it is a new challenge," Suryakumar said.



India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.



Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

—ANI