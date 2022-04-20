1st Paperless e-Courts At Allahabad HC & Its Lucknow Bench

Allahabad: Inaugurating the first paperless e-Courts at Allahabad and its Lucknow Bench, Justice Madan B Lokur, a Supreme Court judge and in charge of e-Committee of Supreme Court today said this historical moment is a revolution, which can change the entire justice delivery system in the country.

Justice Lokur said now onwards every high court in the country will have a e-Court, which will benefit everybody, who is associated with justice delivery system.

Urging that let us march to achieve the goal of expeditious and quality justice, Justice Lokur said that it would change the thinking of public, as this project is for all including lawyers, litigants, judges, registry etc.

Chief Justice (CJ) Allahabad High Court Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale said it is a historical milestone in the history of Allahabad High Court.

The CJ said e-Court is the only way out to sort out the problem of burden of cases.

On this occasion, Chairperson of the Computerisation Committee, Justice Dilip Gupta narrated the huge achievements made by Allahabad High Court in information technology.

Advocate General of state, Raghvendra Singh while welcoming the beginning of e-Courts, emphasized the need for more e-Courts at district court level also.

The president of High Court Bar Association Anil Tiwari said,"we are waiting that all the courts would become paperless. Senior vice-president of Advocates' Association Ashok Bhatnagar promised full support to e-Court system on behalf of lawyers."

The chief secretary of UP Rajeev Kumar said that e-Courts in state will go a long way in expediting justice.

Lastly, the vote of thanks was proposed by a senior high court judge, Justice Tarun Agarwal. Other present on dias included Principal Secretary, Information Department, Government of India, Awanish Awasthy.

Now, these two e-courts, one at Allahabad High Court and the other at its Lucknow Bench, will start functioning from Monday August 21, 2017. The e-court at Lucknow was also inaugurated by Justice Lokur over a video link.

After Supreme Court, the Allahabad High Court will become paperless following functioning of the two e-courts.

Initially three jurisdictions have been identified for e-courts, namely company matters, revisions under section 115 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) and transfer applications under section 24 of CPC.

The e-courts will start functioning from August 21. Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Vivek Chaudhary, both high court judges and members of the Computer Committee of the High Court, will preside over the e-courts from August 21 at Allahabad and at Lucknow respectively.

It is relevant to mention that e-courts will use digitized case records, thereby curtailing the human resource required to maintain paper files. The e-courts will have an electronic case list, known as e-case list before the presiding judge.

To make the first two e-courts functional, approximately 5,000 case files have already been digitized.

More e-courts, incorporating other jurisdictions, are expected to be operational within a short time and the ultimate aim is to make the entire court paperless. UNI