1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, decide to bat against India

Sri Lanka faces challenges with key players like Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka missing due to injuries.

Colombo: Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against Rohit Sharma's India in the first ODI match of the series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

India's tour of Sri Lanka started on July 27 with the T20I series, with India securing a 43-run win. In the second T20I, India secured a seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected match. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue clinched a win in the super-over in the third match.

Rohit is coming back in Indian colours after leading Men in Blue to a memorable seven-run against South Africa in the final of ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados on June 29.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is on the back foot as their star pacer Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka are set to miss the ODI series against India. The hosts will take on India in the 50-over series without Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara who are still not fit to play.

Pathirana sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the third T20I of the series against India. Meanwhile, Madushanka suffered a hamstring injury while training, he had played only one match in the T20I series.

Speaking at the time of the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav are back in the playing eleven.

"Good pitch. We have played a lot of cricket here and know the conditions. There has been a lot of changes; I am back, so is Virat, KL and Shreyas Iyer. Kuldeep also comes back in. Dube is also playing. We have a pretty decent balance. We had a great World Cup, we didn't cross the finishing line but there were a lot of positives. We have created an atmosphere where guys can come in and play with freedom. Not really (on whether he will bowl), I will focus on my batting. We have enough bowlers in the squad that can roll their arm over," Rohit Sharma said.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said injury is a concern for the hosts but he is looking forward to the game.

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and that's the reason. We are going with 6-5 combination. Shiraz is making his debut today. We have to improve our mental skills, we did some bad things in the last game but that is the past and we are looking forward to this game. It (injuries) is a concern as a captain but I am looking forward to going with my second line of bowling," Charith Asalanka said.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

