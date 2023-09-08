1st int'l conference in Delhi was held even before independence; only EAM in govt will understand its importance: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress took a swipe at the government on Friday, saying that only External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the current regime would comprehend the significance of the first international conference held in New Delhi before independence, even if he "chooses to devalue" it.

Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh remarked on the day before the G20 Summit that the city hosted the Asian Relations Conference in 1947, which had representatives from 28 countries.

Before we gained our independence in 1947, on March 23rd, New Delhi hosted the first international conference. Many books have been written about the Asian Relations Conference. "It was a global event with 28 countries represented," Ramesh wrote on X.—Inputs from Agencies