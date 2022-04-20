19% of Indian women have menstrual problems: Report

New Delhi: A new fitness report has suggested that close to 19 per cent of women suffer from some kind of menstrual issues.

The GOQii India Fit Report 2020, that was recently launched had reported an uptick in lifestyle diseases like thyroid and diabetes in India. Specifically for women''s health, it revealed that women walk less than men, with an average of 7,117 steps a day, whereas the average man walks 7416 daily steps - almost 300 steps more.

Speaking of sleeptime, Indians get 6 hours and 52 minutes of overall sleep on average per day, with 4 hrs and 53 mins hours of sound sleep. However, as per the report, women tend to get better sleep than men.

On the other hand, men are more hydrated than women. The report also suggests top ways to maintain feminine hygiene:

Keep the vagina clean by washing regularly with a gentle, mild soap and warm water.

Never use scented soaps and feminine products or douche. Also, avoid feminine sprays and bubble baths.

After going to the bathroom, always wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from getting into the vagina and causing an infection.

Wear 100 percent cotton underpants, and avoid overly tight clothing.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS