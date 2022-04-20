1,986 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 18 briefed the COVID-19 situation in the state. He said, in last 24 hours, 1,986 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, which takes the total number of active cases in the state to 17,264. So far in the state, 28,664 people have been cured or discharged, the total number of deaths reported in UP stands at 1,108.