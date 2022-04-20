1,985 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In UP, Tally Crosses 5.5 Lakh-Mark

Lucknow: The COVID-19 infection tally in Uttar Pradesh went up to 5,51,179 with 1,985 new cases on Friday while the number of people who lost their lives due to the virus mounted to 7,877 with 29 more deaths.

The number of active cases in the state presently stood at 22,665 of which 10,653 are in home isolation while 2,135 others are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As many as 5,20,637 people have recovered from infection and been discharged from hospitals of which 2,247 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, he said, adding that the recovery rate in the state presently was 94.46 per cent.

A health department bulletin said that among the new 29 deaths, five were reported from Lucknow, three from Jaunpur, two each from Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Mainpuri, Kanpur Dehat among others.

The highest number of fresh cases with 259 have been reported from Lucknow followed by 224 from Meerut, 120 from Varanasi, and 117 from Ghaziabad, the bulletin said. On Thursday, over 1.71 lakh tests were done in the state. Altogether, over 1.99 crore tests have been done in the state so far, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch an app on Friday providing information about the availability of COVID test centres for the benefit of all those who want to get themselves tested, he said. Making an appeal to everyone to continue with all necessary precautions for at least the next two months, Prasad said the cases can rise especially because of the winter season though currently things are under control. —PTI