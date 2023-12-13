19,190 vacancies filled up in Central Universities, IITs, IIMs, NITs: MoS Education

Government Initiatives Propel Higher Education: Over 19,000 Vacancies Filled in Central Universities, IITs, IIMs, and NITs, Including 11,847 Faculty Positions, Marking a Mission-Driven Recruitment Drive for a More Inclusive and Robust Academic Landscape.

New Delhi [India]: Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar said that the central government has filled up 19,190 vacancies in Central Universities, IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management) and NITs (National Institutes of Technology), 11,847 of them are faculty positions, which include Economically Weaker Section candidates as well.

"From September, 2022, these institutions have undertaken mission mode recruitment drive to fill the vacancies and up to November 30, 2023, a total number of 19,190 vacancies have been filled up in the Institutions out of which 11,847 are faculty positions which includes SC/ST/OBC/PwD and EWS candidates," Sarkar said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The MoS was replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on the number of approved EWS (Economically Weaker Section) faculty for Associate Professor and Professor in the Central Universities, IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management) and NITs (National Institutes of Technology).

Sarkar said that the number of vacancies in various faculty cadres is dynamic depending on recruitment, resignation and student strength.

"The Government, to ensure adequate representation of person from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) enacted the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019...The Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) follow the Act, in their recruitments. Number of vacancies in various faculty cadres is dynamic in nature depending on recruitments, resignation as well as on student strength," Sarkar said.



Sarkar said that IITs, NITs and IIMs follow a flexible faculty cadre structure and also undertake special recruitment drives.

"Indian Institute of Technology (IITS). National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) follow flexible faculty cadre structure to attract the best talent to the institution. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process amongst these institutions. These institutions also undertake special recruitment drives to fill the vacancies in these categories," he said.

—ANI