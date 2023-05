Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan has made a major statement in an election year by allocating Rs 2,000 crore to construct infrastructure in the state's newly formed 19 districts and three divisions.

New districts have been created in Rajasthan for the first time since 2008, bringing the total number of districts in the state to 50.

On Friday, Gehlot made the news in the Assembly, where the 2023-24 budget was also unanimously approved.—Inputs from Agencies