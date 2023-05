Bhubaneswar: Forest officials in Odisha's Keonjhar district have seized 14 elephant tusks weighing around 19 kilogram. Three persons have been arrested, an official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made late Monday from a car near Pitapiti village, a Harichandanpur police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials chased the car, in which the smugglers were travelling and recovered the tusks.

An investigation is underway.

—IANS