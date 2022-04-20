19 jawans fall sick after food poisoning in Uttarakhand

Khatima: As many as 19 soldiers were taken ill after food poisoning in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand today.



They were admitted to hospital.

2/11 Gorkha Battalion Subedaar K S Rai told reporters that the jawans started in the morning from Army headquarters in Lucknow for Banbasa for their routine training. They stopped for lunch 40 kms from here in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 150 soldiers who had lunch, 19 complained of nausea and headache. They were admitted to government hospital.

The doctor treating the soldiers, Dr I A Khan said all the soldiers were out of danger.

After first-aid, all the soldiers were discharged and have started for their destination.

All the jawans were newly recruited and going to Banbasa in Champawat on Nepal-Uttarakhand border.

Senior army officials also reached he hospital on hearing the news about the jawans getting sick.





UNI