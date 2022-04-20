189 Crorepatis, 116 With Criminal Cases In UP 4th Phase Polls

New Delhi: A total of 189 crorepati candidates are in fray for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held on February 23, while 116 have declared criminal cases against themselves, as per a latest report.

Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 680 candidates from 98 political parties, including 6 national parties, 5 state parties, 87 unrecognized parties and 200 independent candidates, who are contesting in the fourth phase of UP assembly elections.

As per the report, "Out of 680 candidates, 189 are crorepatis. 45 out of 53 candidates from BSP, 36 of 48 from BJP, 26 of 33 from SP, 17 of 25 from INC, 6 of 39 candidates from RLD and 25 of 200 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore." The average assets per candidate contesting in the fourth phase of UP assembly elections is Rs 1.90 crore.

The three richest candidates contesting in the fourth phase are Independent Subhash Chandra with total assets of over Rs 70 crore, followed by Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of BJP (over Rs 57 crore) and BSP's Mohammed Masroor Shaikh (over Rs 32 crore). A total of 171 candidates have not declared their PAN details. Out of 680 candidates analysed, 116 have declared criminal cases against themselves, ADR said.

The report further said that 95 candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Among party wise candidates with criminal cases, 19 from BJP, 12 from BSP, 9 from RLD, 13 from SP, 8 from Indian National Congress, and 24 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, ADR said. On the education details of candidates, it said 268 have declared their qualification to be between 5th and 12th, while 367 have declared having a qualification of graduate or above. 36 candidates have declared themselves to be just literates and 6 illiterate.

According to the ADR report, 493 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 180 between 51 and 80 years. Seven candidates have not disclosed their age details.

In the fourth phase, 60 female candidates are contesting.