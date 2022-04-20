18,000 pound cottage gifted to Prince George in UK

London: Two-year-old Prince George has been gifted a cottage on wheels worth 18,000 pound for him to play in when he visits his grandfather's residence in the UK. The cottage in Highgrove, the residence of Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been gifted to him by a Dorset-based company that began with the help of the Charles's trust. The Victorian-style outhouse is complete with a wood-burning stove and day bed, the Telegraph reported. From the window of the hand-built Shepherd's Hut, George, the first child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, can watch the windflower meadow being cut before sheep are allowed onto the land to graze and trample in the seeds. Tourists can have a glimpse of the cottage during a guided tour of the 15 acre garden of Charles's Gloucestershire home. But if one was not enough, Charles has also refurbished the treehouse once played in by the Duke of Cambridge. The wooden house, hidden away in an area of the gardens known as the stumpery, was originally installed for Prince William's seventh birthday in 1989. PTI PTI