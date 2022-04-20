18,000 More Jawans To Boost PAC Strength

Lucknow: The strength of the elite Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which has earned many laurels for Uttar Pradesh, will be boosted with recruitment of 18,000 more jawans, announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.

"PAC is among the elite police forces in the country and has worked for maintaining peace and order and delivered services even during natural calamities," he pointed out while speaking at a 69th PAC Raising Day function.

The Chief Minister said that PAC was working efficiently and protecting vital places, including the Lucknow Metro. "PAC was instrumental in thwarting the terror attack at the Parliament. I was an eye-witness to that incident," he said.

Mr Adityanath said that PAC battalions that have been dormant would be made operational and entrusted with greater responsibilities.

The Chief Minister took the salute of PAC contingents in the presence of Director-General of Police Sulkhan Singh and PAC director-general Rajiv Kumar Vishwakarma. The highlights of the event were tunes played by the PAC band and a dog show in which the canines displayed their amazing skills. The constabulary's commandos also demonstrated their skills. The modern firearms and equipment acquired by PAC also were on display on the occasion. UNI