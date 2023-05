New Delhi: At least 18 opposition party leaders gathered at the home of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, when they made accusations that the BJP-led government is harming democracy.

And they made up their minds to keep up the pressure on the Narendra Modi administration.

The meeting was followed by dinner, and the following parties were represented: the DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, NC, IUML, VCK, SP, and JMM.—Inputs from Agencies