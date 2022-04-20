18 More COVID-19 Deaths In UP, Toll Touches 8,340

Lucknow: With 18 fresh COVID-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the toll due to the viral disease has risen to 8,340 in the state while the total caseload touched 5,83,941 with as many as 1,044 more cases, official data showed.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP government said that of the new deaths, two deaths each were reported from Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Of the 1,044 fresh cases in the state, state capital Lucknow reported 194.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,369 patients have recovered from the state, and have been discharged. So far, 5,61,257 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 14,34, it stated. In the past 24 hours, over 1.32 lakh people have been tested in the state, while more than 2.36 crore people have been tested for the virus till now, the statement said. —PTI