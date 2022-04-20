18 lakh Uttar Pradesh government employees on strike

Lucknow:�Over 18 lakh state government employees in Uttar Pradesh joined the nationwide strike by major trade unions protesting against the central government's anti-labour and economic policies. The 24-hour strike was supported by the state's 250 employees union protesting the disparities in the pay commission recommendations and non-redressal of their old, pending demands. All central trade unions, industrial federations and labour groups have extended their support to the strike. There will be no work in most departments of the state, an employees union leader told IANS.