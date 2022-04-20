18 Killed, 8 Missing As Cloudbursts, Landslides Wreak Havoc In U'khand, HP

Dehradun / New Delhi: Cloudbursts, landslides triggered by heavy downpour wreaked havoc in several parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. At least 18 were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Shimla on Sunday, and eight people were reported to have gone missing in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Eight people died in Shimla, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts, they added.

Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office in Shimla, leaving three persons dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

In Narkand area of Shimla district, two Nepalese died and three were injured after when a tree fell on their house.

In another incident, a labourer was killed and six injured as the wall of a house collapsed in the Lower Cemetery area following heavy rainfall early Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar's Kishanganj district. In another incident, a man was killed after a landslide hit his truck on the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla's Rohru subdivision. In Chamba district, two persons were killed in a house collapse. The incident took place at Lona in Mehla subdivision at 3.30 am, killing a 70-year-old man and a 7-year-old child, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.

In Kullu, a man was washed away in Sujwad Nullah when locals were trying to rescue him. The deceased has been identified as Chooni Lal.

Besides, a tourist died due to a landslide in Balarga between Manikaran and Barsheni, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Richa Verma said.

In Solan district, two persons were killed in a building collapse at Manakpura in Baddi tehsil. Cloudbursts in Mori block of Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages flattening several houses in Arakot, Makuri and Tikochi villages. Eight people are reported to have gone missing in these incidents so far, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) here said.

A woman was also washed away in Dehradun district when her car fell into a seasonal river, they said. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams have been rushed to the affected areas but rescue operations are being hampered by incessant rains, the SEOC said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan is monitoring the situation while senior administrative and police officials have left for the rain-hit villages.

Chardham Yatra routes are also blocked by debris of landslides at various points affecting the yatra partially, the SEOC said.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri, the Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery, Gangotri NH at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri Highway at Dabarkot, they said. Landslide on the Kailash-Mansarovar route has also affected the pilgrimage with devotees being moved to safer places, the SEOC said.