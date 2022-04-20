18 killed, 14 hurt in bus-truck collision in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 18 people were killed and 14 others injured when a passenger bus hit into a truck in Pakistan's east Faisalabad city on Wednesday morning, local media reported. The ill-fated bus carrying over 50 people collided with the truck coming from opposite direction at Jhang road area of Faisalabad, a district located in the country's east Punjab province, Xinhua quoted Samaa News as saying. Police said that the accident took place due to over speeding of the bus driver who also got killed in the collision. The bus was heading toward Sadiqabad district from Faisalabad when the accident occurred. The injured people have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where several of them are said to be in critical condition. The accident disrupted traffic for some time but the rescue teams shifted all the injured people to the hospital and moved the bodies from the site after which the road was cleared for traffic, police said.