18 inmates, 14 staff injured in UP prison clash

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): A fierce fight broke out between two groups of prisoners in Etawah district jail and as many as 14 prison staff members and 18 inmates were injured in the clash.

The fight between two groups of inmates began over a question of supremacy and the groups led by Munna Khalid, who has come from Agra Jail and Monu Pahari were involved in the clash. Jailer Raj Kishor Singh said that the inmates attacked the prison staff late on Wednesday with sticks and stones when they were being forced back into their barracks.

Fourteen prison staff members, including Deputy Jailer Jagdish Singh, sustained injuries in the attack, he said.

The staff used "mild force" to control the situation, in which 18 inmates were injured, he added.

Head Constable Purushottam Singh and inmate Chunna Numberdar have suffered head injuries. The inmate has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Police force and PAC force of several police stations, including SSP were called in to control the situation.

The other injured prisoners were being treated in the jail hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Akash Tomar said that the situation was now under control and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

--IANS