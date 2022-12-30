18 Mumbai mobile thieves arrested in Goa

Panaji (The Hawk): Goa Police said on Friday that they had recovered 29 high-end mobile phones worth Rs 10,00,000 from their hands after apprehending 18 additional Mumbai people who were involved in mobile phone theft.

Twelve members of two gangs from Maharashtra who were stealing mobile phones in the coastal state were detained by Calangute Police on Thursday. There had been the recovery of about 41 mobile phones valued Rs 30 lakh.

Anjuna Police have broken up a cellphone thief gang at the Sunburn venue in North Goa, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

"We were informed that numerous burglars would be attending the Sunburn festival to steal cell phones. As a result, the staff members were stationed in civilian attire at certain locations to keep an eye out for any suspicious people moving around.

Two people were apprehended and questioned after they were seen moving suspiciously. Additionally, they admitted that they and their companions came to the festival to steal cell phones "said he.

Further inquiry, according to him, brought the police squad to one hotel in Calangute, where the other 16 people were also detained.

Three of the accused's vehicles have also been seized by the police, according to Dalvi.

They have had 29 high-end mobile phones taken from them, totaling almost Rs 10,000,000. According to the police, "an offence under section 379 R/w 34 IPC has been lodged and all accused suspects are in custody."

(Inputs from Agencies)